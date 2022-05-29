Memorial Day activities in the Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memorial Day is around the corner, and with it comes many holiday events and festivities.

If you're looking for a place to go or wondering what to do to celebrate in the Middle Tennessee area, here are some ideas to get you started.

Wilson County Memorial Day



Starting at 9 a.m., this event will take place at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza in Lebanon.

19th Annual Forgotten Souls Spring Festival



Starting at 9 a.m., this event calls all "Rise of the 300 Moral Leaders" members to the House of MTenzi Museum parking lot to feed and clothe over 300 homeless citizens of Memphis.

Food and hygienic items are needed for donation.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Memorial Day



Starting at 10 a.m., the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization is hosting a ceremony at the William O. Beach Civic Hall in Clarksville.

County and city officials as well as MCVSO staff will give remarks, with the keynote address given by retired Army Brigadier General Scott Brower, who now serves as the Director of the Bass Military Scholars Program at Vanderbilt University.

Musical selections will be presented by Stella McKnight and the Carnival and Encore Choirs from Clarksville High School, with a posting of the colors by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard.

Area Veterans Service Organizations will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony.

Franklin Memorial Day



Starting at 10 a.m., this annual Memorial Day service will be held outside the Williamson County Archives and Museum in Downtown Franklin.

Cheatham County Memorial Day



Starting at 10 a.m. at 162 John Mayfield Drive in Ashland City, this Memorial Day Observance will include lunch and live music.

Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony



Starting at 11 a.m. at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial in Lee Victory Recreation Park, the Town of Smyrna will host a ceremony in the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for American freedom.

Town Manager Brian D. Hercules, VFW District 6 Post 8422 Commander Darrell Birk and 2 nephews of WWII veterans will provide remarks.

10th Field in Honor of Mt. Juliet



Since Friday, the 10th annual Field of Honor has displayed about 300 American flags, placed in columns in an open area by Mt. Juliet's train station.

There is no cost to attend, but proceeds from the display at the northeast corner of East Division and North Mt. Juliet roads will be split between the Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 and Exchange Club of West Wilson County for charity projects.

Mt. Juliet Memorial Day Fireworks

