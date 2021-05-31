Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony held at Nashville National Cemetery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People across the Mid-State took time to remember the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

In honor of Memorial Day, many visited the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison to lay wreaths at the graves of fallen soldiers.

Staff Sergeant Albert L. Overall Sr. was there to lay wreaths for his family members, including his son.

“I've got my father up on the other end, that'll be my next stop, my mother, and this is something we do every year, I've got about 30 names on here, six different cemeteries we'll be making our rounds to today,” Overall said.

Staff Sergeant Overall's son passed away in 1991 while stationed at Panama.