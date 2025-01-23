Memorial grows outside Antioch High School as community mourns after shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Antioch High School is now the site of a crime scene as investigators comb through the cafeteria where a shooter opened fire, killing a fellow student.

I stood at the high school most of the day on Thursday and watched as different families returned to the school.

Many came to drop by balloons, flowers, cards, signs and stuffed animals. Others wanted to see the school after experiencing only chaos and fear the day before.

It’s a sign of how the school, now under investigation, is also a site of quiet mourning and reflection.

The quiet and silence was notable.

Against the background of a world trying to return to normal, Antioch High School fell eerily silent.

Instead of high schoolers congregating and socializing in the parking lot, investigators' lights and vehicles took over school grounds.

Outside the school, families quietly walked down the drive to retrieve cars left behind running from danger.

Others dropped flowers, knelt in prayer and wrote signs.

They felt the need to show love and do something in the face of tragedy.

“My kids wanted to lay out balloons and teddy bears,” said parent, Madonna Elmore.

Her children ran from the cafeteria when the shooting started, so she knew today was not a day for responsibilities. Today was a day to feel their emotions.

“Actually seeing it, my daughter broke down in my arms, and I really think it put it into perspective,” said Elmore. “I did not want to let my kids go. I just didn’t wanna let them go. We’ll be together today. Let’s just stay together in the house.”

Small gestures and tokens of support meant for children now sit outside the high school where children will mourn a "normal" that is no more.

The mourning process will continue.

School was canceled for the rest of the week.