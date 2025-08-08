Memorial mile dedicated to Tennessee Army National Guard veteran killed in helicopter crash

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A stretch of Albert Gallatin Avenue will now bear the name of a Tennessee Army National Guard veteran who died in a 2023 helicopter crash.

Friends, family, and lawmakers gathered Thursday in Gallatin to honor Danny Randolph with the dedication of the Danny Randolph Memorial Mile, which runs from Highway 109 to Highway 31 on Albert Gallatin Avenue.

"I want Danny's name to go down in history that he gave his life for his country," said Patricia Randolph, Danny Randolph's mother.

Randolph, a Gallatin native and 13-year veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard, earned the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. He was killed when his Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Alabama on February 15, 2023.

"Danny Randolph made the ultimate sacrifice for his country on February 15th, 2023," said Senator Ferrell Haile, a Republican representing Tennessee's 18th district in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Attendees at the dedication ceremony wore black and red, Danny Randolph's favorite colors.

Randolph's mother initiated the effort to get the memorial by approaching Gallatin's mayor with a request.

"I told her that I wanted a street to be named after Danny, and she was all for it," Randolph said.

About a year later, that request became reality.

"It's my distinct honor to proclaim that upon passage of the Tennessee General Assembly and installation of the official signs, that this stretch of Albert Gallatin from Highway 109 to Highway 31 will now be known as the Danny Randolph Memorial Mile," said Haile.

Gallatin's mayor indicated the city is also considering an additional memorial to honor Randolph in the future.

"What we are here for today doesn't ease the pain or loss, but I hope that the knowledge that the Danny Randolph Memorial Mile is here adds some good to the story of his life," said Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown.

For Randolph's mother, the memorial ensures her son's legacy will continue.

"His name will be forever remembered with street signs," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

