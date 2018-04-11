Memorial Planned For Vol State Student
GALLATIN, Tenn. - A memorial has been planned for a student of Volunteer State Community College who was killed in a shooting.
The memorial, planned for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, will be a way to remember Lexus Shantelle Williams. It will be held in the Duffer Plaza on the Gallatin campus.
Williams was shot and killed in early April. Police confirmed her husband was taken into custody in the case.
For the memorial, attendees were encouraged to wear blue, reportedly Williams’ favorite color.
Those with the school said any student’s death is heartbreaking, but this one was especially so given the circumstances.
Williams, a pre-nursing major, started at Vol State in 2015 and has been a TRIO Student Support Services student.
“She was bright, warm and friendly,” said TRIO director, Andrea Boddie. “She was excited about nursing and getting her degree. In the three years I knew her she always had a positive outlook on life and never complained. She was a very sweet person.”
“She had the most beautiful smile,” said fellow student Keonya Milam. “She was my classmate last year in anatomy and physiology, and we became friends. She was the sweetest person you could ever know. If she was going through something you would never know because she always had a smile on her face. She loved her kids.”
Williams is survived by Wisdom Journey Williams and Israel Lamontez Williams.
“She talked about her children all the time,” said student Kimanese White. “She loved them so much, would do anything for them. Becoming a nurse was a way for her to be able to give them more. Every decision she made was for the betterment of her kids.”