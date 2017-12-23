Memorial Scholarship Created For Nashville Journalist
10:07 PM, Dec 22, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A memorial scholarship has been created for a Nashville reporter dedicated to his community and students.
Friends of Getahn Ward, age 45, have started the Getahn Ward Memorial Scholarship at Tennessee State University.
Ward was a well-known, long-time reporter with The Tennessean, a professor at Tennessee State University, and the parliamentarian for the National Association of Black Journalists, Nashville Chapter.
Friends hope to reach a scholarship goal of $50,000 that will be awarded in perpetuity.
"It definitely honors his life because he had a passion for students," long-time friend John Smith said.
"He was an adjunct professor at Tennessee State University, he was an alumni at Tennessee State University, and he just really cared about young people and students and giving away scholarships. That was his passion," Smith said.
To participate, you can write a check to: Tennesee State University Foundation, 3500 John A. Merritt Boulevard, Nashville, TN., 37209-1561. In the memo line, write the donation is for the Getahn Ward Endowed Scholarship Fund.