Memorial Scholarship Created For Nashville Journalist

10:07 PM, Dec 22, 2017
A memorial scholarship has been created for a Nashville reporter dedicated to his community and students.  Friends of Getahn Ward, age 45, have started the Getahn Ward Memorial Scholarship at Tennessee State University.

Ward was a well-known, long-time reporter with The Tennessean, a professor at Tennessee State University, and the parliamentarian for the National Association of Black Journalists, Nashville Chapter.

Friends hope to reach a scholarship goal of $50,000 that will be awarded in perpetuity.

"It definitely honors his life because he had a passion for students," long-time friend John Smith said.

"He was an adjunct professor at Tennessee State University, he was an alumni at Tennessee State University, and he just really cared about young people and students and giving away scholarships. That was his passion," Smith said.

To participate, you can write a check to: Tennesee State University Foundation, 3500 John A. Merritt Boulevard, Nashville, TN., 37209-1561. In the memo line, write the donation is for the Getahn Ward Endowed Scholarship Fund.

You can also donate online.

Details on his sudden passing December 16 have not been released.

According to reports, he had recently been feeling unwell.

Tentative bereavement plans will take place at Born Again Church located at 858 West Trinity Lane.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 5, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A visitation will happen from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on January 6 followed by a funeral at 10 a.m.

