Memorial to honor 38 pedestrians killed in Nashville in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families will gather Saturday to remember loved ones who died on Nashville roads in 2021 during the 5th Annual Pedestrian Memorial Event. It begins at noon.

They will once again call for the city to make some of Nashville's roads safer.

There were 38 pedestrian deaths within the county last year. 2020 saw the highest the county had ever seen with 39 deaths. As for traffic deaths, last year was the deadliest with 132 people killed on our streets.

Statewide, 13 pedestrians have been killed this year.

Metro Council members and street safety advocates will also be on site for the event where they will meet at one of the most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in Nashville, Murfreesboro Road and Millwood Drive.

Walk Bike Nashville volunteers constructed a walkable memorial near that intersection which attendees will be able to experience.

Mayor John Cooper is working on a plan with other big cities to find solutions to reduce pedestrian fatalities. It’s called “Vision Zero”and right now they’re taking comments, questions and concerns from the public.

Walk Bike Nashville is calling on Mayor Cooper to urgently update signals and pedestrian crossings on the more dangerous roads.