Memphis-area hospitals reach highest count of virus patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say Tennessee’s most populous county has reached the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started a year and a half ago.

Shelby County Health Department Director Michelle Taylor said during a news conference Thursday that hospitals in the county that includes Memphis were treating 701 coronavirus patients, with 515 in acute care and 186 in intensive care.

Taylor said the previous high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 661 patients on Jan. 6. Taylor also said a mask requirement for indoor public spaces that was set to expire Aug. 31 would be renewed.