Memphis rapper 'Gangsta Boo' of Three 6 Mafia dead at 43

Gangsta Boo
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January 21, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Gangsta Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memphis-born rapper Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, AKA "Gangsta Boo," has died. She was 43. The circumstances of her death are unknown at this time.

Gangsta Boo was a member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, and she was known as a pioneer for female rappers.

She last posted to her Twitter account at 9:13 a.m. on Saturday. In it, she was showing love to her home city and fellow artist Beo Lil Kenny.

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia posted an uncaptioned photo of her to his Instagram page around 4:30 p.m. The comments section filled with artists offering their condolences, including 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, and Ludacris, among many others.

