Memphis rapper 'Gangsta Boo' of Three 6 Mafia dead at 43

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memphis-born rapper Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, AKA "Gangsta Boo," has died. She was 43. The circumstances of her death are unknown at this time.

Gangsta Boo was a member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, and she was known as a pioneer for female rappers.

She last posted to her Twitter account at 9:13 a.m. on Saturday. In it, she was showing love to her home city and fellow artist Beo Lil Kenny.

Memphis got the hardest flow in rap.

Beo Lil Kenny one of the hardest — LOLA (@GangstaBooQOM) December 31, 2022

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia posted an uncaptioned photo of her to his Instagram page around 4:30 p.m. The comments section filled with artists offering their condolences, including 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, and Ludacris, among many others.