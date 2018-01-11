Memphis Runaway Believed To Be Dangerous

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - Cheatham County officials have warned the public that a runaway juvenile from Memphis could be in the Middle Tennessee area and is believed to be dangerous.

Sheriff’s officials said Brooklyn Widener escaped from a DCS facility in Memphis on December 12.

Juvenile Court officials said they received an update that she is now in Cheatham County.

She may be around Pleasant View, Joelton or possibly the Goodlettsville area.

Widener has cut her hair short to disguise herself from law enforcement. Investigators said she could be in possession of stolen firearms.

If you have any information please call Cheatham Dispatch at 615-792-2098.