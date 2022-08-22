Memphis woman dies after getting in head-on collision Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 20-year-old Memphis woman died today after a head-on crash on West Trinity Lane Saturday night.

Metro Police identified Kelona Hudson as the woman killed.

They say Hudson was the front seat passenger in the Hyundai Elantra heading westbound that struck by a Nissan Juke.

Hudson and the driver of the Nissan were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The four other occupants of the Hyundai were also transported.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene on the part of either driver involved.