Watch Now
News

Actions

Memphis woman dies after getting in head-on collision Saturday night

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:17 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 22:17:11-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 20-year-old Memphis woman died today after a head-on crash on West Trinity Lane Saturday night.

Metro Police identified Kelona Hudson as the woman killed.

They say Hudson was the front seat passenger in the Hyundai Elantra heading westbound that struck by a Nissan Juke.

Hudson and the driver of the Nissan were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The four other occupants of the Hyundai were also transported.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene on the part of either driver involved.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap