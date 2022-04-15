Watch
Wallaby that went missing from Memphis Zoo during storm found

Memphis Zoo via AP
This Tuesday, April 12, 2022 photo provided by the Memphis Zoo shows a wallaby. Police and the Memphis Zoo searched Thursday, April 14, 2022 for a wallaby that was missing after heavy rain caused flooding inside an exhibit. (Memphis Zoo via AP)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP/WTVF) — A wallaby that went missing from the Memphis Zoo after heavy rain caused flooding has been found.

The zoo said a creek in its KangaZoo exhibit overflowed during thunderstorms Wednesday, leading staff to evacuate animals to an animal hospital. After counting the animals, staff found that one wallaby was missing, and a search began.

The Memphis Police Department was helping search for the missing wallaby, which the zoo says are smaller relatives of the kangaroo and are fairly skittish.

The animal was found in the service yard near rainbow lake on the zoo's property. He was spotted by zookeepers on Friday morning and is now back with his group under observation.

