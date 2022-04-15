Wallaby that went missing from Memphis Zoo during storm found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP/WTVF) — A wallaby that went missing from the Memphis Zoo after heavy rain caused flooding has been found.

The zoo said a creek in its KangaZoo exhibit overflowed during thunderstorms Wednesday, leading staff to evacuate animals to an animal hospital. After counting the animals, staff found that one wallaby was missing, and a search began.

The Memphis Police Department was helping search for the missing wallaby, which the zoo says are smaller relatives of the kangaroo and are fairly skittish.

The animal was found in the service yard near rainbow lake on the zoo's property. He was spotted by zookeepers on Friday morning and is now back with his group under observation.