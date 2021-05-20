Mental Health Action Day: CMA Foundation partners with organizations to offer resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday is Mental Health Action Day, a day dedicated to mental health, which is an issue that's affecting so many people around the world. Some organizations in Nashville are also taking part in today's effort.

Today, everyone is encouraged to take the first steps in getting support for their mental health – especially since experts say millions of people uncovered new mental health conditions during the pandemic. This self-care could mean anything from checking in with yourself or trying some calming exercises, like box breathing or meditation. It's also a good opportunity to find a therapist for yourself or simply check in with a loved one.

You can expect to see this message everywhere, from big name companies like CMT, Comcast and AARP, all the way to cultural leaders.

Mental Health Action Day puts a big emphasis on young people, their parents and marginalized communities. Advocates feel even till this day, mental health is a topic often neglected.

“In our culture we've had so much focus on physical health but it's now time to think about our emotional well-being as a part of that,” said Erika Soto Lamb, with MTV Entertainment Group.

The Country Music Association and the CMA Foundation are also encouraging people to take charge of their mental health today.

Keep in mind, the pandemic has really taken its toll on the music industry, leaving many artists and their crews without work for quite some time. That, of course, has had an impact on their mental health.

Here are some of the events happening today:

Artist Brett Eldredge is launching a video on CMA's Instagram titled, "Taking Care Of Your Mental Health With Brett Eldredge," where he'll talk about his own journey.

Also, CMA's Executive Director Tiffany Kerns will have a digital episode about the connection between the music industry and mental health in a series called "Breakfast With Tiffany,” which will be on CMA's YouTube.

CMA is still showing support for artists and musicians through COVID relief efforts after this difficult year. They've teamed up with several nonprofits to provide mental health resources across the industry.

MusiCares provides a wide array of programs and services to support the music community in times of need.

Music Health Alliance provides numerous mental health services including counseling, therapy and screenings for all music industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porter's Call is a mental health resource offering guidance, support and counsel to full-time recording artists.