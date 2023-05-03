Watch Now
News

Actions

Mental Health America launches toolkit to help identify the stressors of your every day life

AM AMELIA MENTAL HEALTH MONTH SOT_frame_794.jpeg
WTVF
AM AMELIA MENTAL HEALTH MONTH SOT_frame_794.jpeg
Posted at 4:23 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 05:23:45-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May is Mental Health Month and one organization is challenging people to get to know how their world affects their overall health.

Mental Health America has launched a toolkit with questions and resources to help people evaluate stressors in their daily life.

It encourages people to look around, look within, from your neighborhood to genetics because many factors come into play when it comes to your mental health.

The 2023 Mental Health Month toolkit includes information about how someone's environment impacts their mental health and provides suggestions for making changes to improve and maintain mental well-being.

It also gives resources on how to seek help for mental health challenges.

Essentially, these experts suggest making small changes in day-to-day life, things as simple as spending more time outdoors, creating healthier home environments and how to find safer and more stable housing.

The toolkit offers a calendar with a new goal each day to set and offers new research to show who could benefit the most.

"When you look even more deeply at the data you can see, not just that youth are in a great deal of distress and despair, but that certain groups of youth are at even greater risk in particular youth of color; and LGBTQ youth, who consistently report higher rates of depression, anxiety, and thoughts of suicide," said Mental Health America CEO Schroeder Stribling.

Mental Health America also offers a free online screening that can help you know if you need to seek out any medical advice.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap