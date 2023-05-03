Mental Health America launches toolkit to help identify the stressors of your every day life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May is Mental Health Month and one organization is challenging people to get to know how their world affects their overall health.

Mental Health America has launched a toolkit with questions and resources to help people evaluate stressors in their daily life.

It encourages people to look around, look within, from your neighborhood to genetics because many factors come into play when it comes to your mental health.

The 2023 Mental Health Month toolkit includes information about how someone's environment impacts their mental health and provides suggestions for making changes to improve and maintain mental well-being.

It also gives resources on how to seek help for mental health challenges.

Essentially, these experts suggest making small changes in day-to-day life, things as simple as spending more time outdoors, creating healthier home environments and how to find safer and more stable housing.

The toolkit offers a calendar with a new goal each day to set and offers new research to show who could benefit the most.

"When you look even more deeply at the data you can see, not just that youth are in a great deal of distress and despair, but that certain groups of youth are at even greater risk in particular youth of color; and LGBTQ youth, who consistently report higher rates of depression, anxiety, and thoughts of suicide," said Mental Health America CEO Schroeder Stribling.

Mental Health America also offers a free online screening that can help you know if you need to seek out any medical advice.