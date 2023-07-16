Mental health resources are at your fingertips with this new section in the MyTN app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a new addition to the MyTN app, access to mental health resources and addiction services is much simpler.

The app now features tools from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS), and it isn't just for those who are insured.

“Tennessee is blessed with a lot of services for people in need, but sometimes connecting can be a challenge. We’re so excited because we know that having these resources available in such an easily accessible way is going to save lives,” TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW, said. “We are so grateful to our partners at Strategic Technology Solutions for their work to help more people connect to our services.”

The mental health and addiction tab in the app connects you to three different sections, "Connect With Care," "Get Help Now," and "Spread Hope."

The Connect With Care section helps you find resources for mental health challenges, with or without insurance.

There is a link to the state of Tennessee's Behavioral Health Safety Net services for both children and adults for those who aren't insured. It includes information on how to apply for assistance and how to find a provider in your area.

The Get Help Now section gives quick access to the Statewide Crisis Line or the Tennessee REDLINE, both available at the press of a button.

The REDLINE refers you to addiction treatment programs that will work with insured and uninsured people.

The final section, Spread Hope, gives users access to different departmental programs that work to prevent behavioral health issues. These departments also help to educate people about how to help a loved one who is struggling with mental health.

Some of the institutions for helpful recommendations that the app includes are the TN Suicide Prevention Network, The Jason Foundation, substance abuse and regional overdose prevention coalitions, and faith-based initiatives.

“Mental health and substance abuse services are a great example of why we developed and keep improving the state’s MyTN mobile app,” Chief Technology Architect, Jerry Jones, said. “Quick and easy access to services - without having to search web pages for what you need - is what MyTN provides."

If you want to learn more about the new mental health section, the MyTN app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.