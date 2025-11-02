Messi scores but Nashville staves off MLS Cup elimination in Game 2 win over Inter Miami

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a late goal but sixth-seeded Nashville beat No. 3 seed Inter Miami 2-1 in Game 2 of the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday night.

The teams will meet in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 8 for a decisive Game 3.

It was Nashville's first playoff win since the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, when it defeated Orlando 2-1 at home in first round. Saturday's victory was also Nashville's first over Miami since May 17, 2023, in a 2-1 result.

“That was a team that was committed to playing in an aggressive and intense way and was able to do it for a long period of time tonight,” Nashville coach B.J. Callaghan said. “That was a challenge that we put on ourselves and tonight was a good example of that.”

Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the ninth minute, finding the back of the net on a penalty shot with Inter Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo diving the opposite way of the shot.

Nashville struck again before the half as Josh Bauer connected with Hany Mukhtar's corner kick in the 45th minute to bump the lead to 2-0.

“I’m always trying to score on those set pieces,” Bauer said. “Those are kind of our moments as defenders to get up the field and get our chance. I do think that I’m someone that other teams maybe don’t plan for or forget about.

"If I can kind of slip under the radar and get myself in a good spot, credit to the coaching staff for putting us in those areas.”

Inter Miami made things interesting late as Messi scored his sixth goal in three games against Nashville in the 90th minute.

“It’s our job to collectively work to stop it. That’s the beauty of the game,” Callaghan said on limiting Messi's impact. “You’re not ever thinking that you’re going to eliminate him from the game totally, but you have to be able to neutralize some of the things that they’re (elite players) trying to do.”

Miami had a 10-9 shot advantage but Nashville had five shots on net to Miami's three.

The winner of the three-game series will face No. 2 Cincinnati or No. 7 Columbus Crew in the conference semifinals. Cincinnati leads that series, 1-0.

"It’s hard to win on the road in this league and we know it’s going to take an effort even greater than what we had tonight to beat them on the road," Bauer said on facing Miami in Game 3.

