Methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking, distribution lead to Nashville arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three men were arrested Thursday afternoon after Metro Nashville Police discovered 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine in the mail of Nashville area resident Joshua Martin.

After discovering the package containing the drugs, MNPD observed Nashville's Marcus Pace and Michigan's Kristopher Harris grab the parcel and bring it into their Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Detectives then moved in to search the Ram truck and found seven small bags of a substance that field tested positive for fentanyl, a substance responsible for many drug overdose deaths in this area.

MNPD

Martin was charged with felony meth possession and engaging in a drug conspiracy, and had a bond set at $80,000.

Pace and Harris were charged with felony meth possession, felony fentanyl possession, and engaging in a drug conspiracy, with bonds set at $120,000 each.

These arrests were part of a continuing investigation by MNPD drug interdiction detectives and the DEA into the trafficking and distribution of methanphetamine and fentanyl in the Nashville area.

MNPD dog Boston was responsible for first alerting detectives to the recovered package.