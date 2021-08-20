Metro: 50%+ of Nashvillians are now fully vaccinated against COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville reported a milestone in its vaccination efforts on Friday as the city surpassed the 50% mark of fully vaccinated residents.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper shared the city’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, saying 50.1% of Nashvillians are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 56.4% have received their first dose of the vaccine.

FIND A VACCINE COMMUNITY SITE NEAR YOU

Metro’s 7-day positivity rate remains high at 13.8%. Two additional deaths were reported in the past 48 hours. Cooper said neither was vaccinated.

COVID-19 update:



• 1,075 new cases in past 48 hrs

• 2 additional deaths, both unvaccinated

• 7-day test positivity: 13.8%

• 50.1% of Nashvillians are fully vaccinated



See full report on the Epidemiology and Surveillance Updates tab:https://t.co/obqHdmJlzI — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) August 20, 2021

Metro has two drive-thru locations for vaccinations and COVID testing. Cooper also said that beginning Monday, Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center and Meharry Medical College will have two additional drive-thru testing lines at the 2491 Murfreesboro Pike location.

Metro Nashville

“This will double testing capacity, allowing us to better respond to increased demand due to the Delta variant,” Cooper said.

During a COVID update on Thursday, Metro Public Health officials urged residents to get vaccinated as cases and hospitalizations surge amid the spread of the Delta variant.

Dr. Alex Jahangir said this past weekend, there were three deaths at Nashville hospitals – all were under the age of 40 and all were unvaccinated. He said 97% of those admitted to area hospitals are not vaccinated and they’re seeing a similar percentage with the number of deaths.

He also said the average age of those dying is getting younger. In Nashville, the average age is now 61 years old – compared to 76 last winter. Dr. Jahangir said that’s directly correlated to more older adults being vaccinated.

"It’s very simple, please get vaccinated,” he said.

Read more: Metro Health: Unvaccinated make up 97% of COVID hospitalizations, average death age getting younger