Metro Action Commission offers fans, air conditioning to vulnerable residents as temperatures rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's no denying it has been hot this week, and if you need an air conditioner Metro Action Commission is giving them out to Nashville's more vulnerable residents.

There are some qualifications. You must be over 62 years old, or have at least one child under 6 or an adult who is disabled or has a medical condition that requires them to be in a cool environment. Your household income must also not exceed federal poverty guidelines.

As part of the summer cooling program, Metro Action Commission provides fans and air conditioner window units at no cost to those that qualify.

"Having a program like this allows our agency to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable citizens in our community such as asthma sufferers, young children and others with disabilities or medical conditions that becomes worse if they are overheated" said Marvin D. Cox, Director of Family and Community Services.

If you need an air conditioning unit or fan, you can apply on the Metro Action Commission website until August 30.