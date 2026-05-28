Metro Action Commission offers free summer meals for kids across Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grocery prices are high, making it tough for parents to stretch their budgets when kids are home all day during the summer.

Starting Monday, June 1, Metro Action Commission's summer food service program will hand out free breakfast and lunch across Davidson County.

The commission is setting up 90 meal sites at community centers, apartment complexes, and day camps.

The meals are available to anyone 18 years old or younger. Families do not need to provide any paperwork or documentation — kids just need to show up and eat their meals on site.

The city is also sending out 3 mobile diners to reach neighborhoods that do not have safe walking routes to the regular sites.

Last year, the program served more than 170,000 summer meals.

Meals are available Monday through Friday until the end of July. Parents can find a map of all 90 locations on the Metro Action Commission website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.