Metro Action Commission offers summer employment opportunities for youth and young adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teenagers and young adults in the Nashville area can now apply for more than 1000 different summer internship and work experience opportunities.

The Metropolitan Action Commission’s P.O.W.E.R. Youth Summer Employment portal is open now until April 25.

POWER stands for Providing Opportunities for Wealth-building and Economic Resilience for youth and young adults.

They offer more than just a job, those in the program learn valuable skills like how to open a bank account, save and invest money, and even how to advocated for themselves in the workplace and negotiate a higher salary.

The program is open to students from 14 to 24 to make money with the different summer programs.

The jobs vary from different private, public, non-profit, and university job sites. Jobs locations include the Sheriff's Office, Metro Council Office, and even the Metro Action Commission.

All in an effort to improve their futures.

"This program originated from discussions with young people and asking them what they want and how they want to be engaged during the summer months because at that time there was a heightened level of young people involved in crime or victims of crime and they wanted meaningful activities in the summer months," said Director of Communications and Engagement Lisa Beverly.

The students also get pre-program training and coaching to make sure they have the skills needed on the job.

They also started preparing the employers in January. This year over 130 employers are participating.

Last year, about 1,400 young people were engaged with the program, which was about a $2 million investment into the community through wages.

There are dedicated computers in the agency's main lobby to ensure any student who wants to apply has access.

The sooner you sign up, the more options there are to choose from.

The jobs will go from June 2 to July 18.

You can find more information and access the portal here.

