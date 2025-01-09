Metro Animal Care and Control asking for public's help to protect pets during winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Animal Care and Control is sending a reminder to pet parents to make sure your four-legged friend is safe in the cold.

MACC Animal Control Officers will be working throughout the period of cold weather and ask for the public’s help in keeping the community’s animals safe.

They say pet owners should strongly consider bringing pets indoors when temperatures are uncomfortable. If you have to keep them outside, use insulated shelters with elevated floors along with straw or cedar shavings for bedding.

Nashville's tethering ordinance requires pet owners to bring in vulnerable pets, like puppies and nursing animals, indoors when temperatures drop below freezing.

Check your pet's paws for ice and road salt, which can burn their paws and be toxic if ingested. Monitor any medical conditions they may have because the cold can aggravate chronic conditions.

If for some reason your pet is lost MACC says there are local lost and found groups that offer help in reuniting pets with their owners. A list of Lost and Found groups can be found here.

In the event a pet is found by a neighbor or community member, there are steps the finder can take to help reunite the pet with their family before contacting MACC. Check the pet’s collar for contact information.

Found pets can also be posted to 24PetConnect.com under the “Reported Found” tab. The finder can also look through the “Reported Lost” tab to see if the found pet has been reported missing. Posting the found pet on Lost and Found Groups online can also help reunite the pet with their family.

Animal Control Reports can be made here. The shelter is located at 5215 Harding Place and is open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 7 days a week.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.