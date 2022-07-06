NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control is housing more than 150 animals. It sounds like a lot, but the shelter director tells us it's not the intake rate that's the problem. Instead, she said the pandemic has hit them in other ways, making this an especially tough summer.

As shelter director for MACC, Ashley Harrington said there are a lot of challenges she knows well.

"I think we have 151 animals in-house right now," she said.

That's high, but Harrington said numbers always spike up around this time. The intake numbers aren't that different from the norm. The new challenge is this: Harrington said the early part of the pandemic changed people's habits in a lot of ways.

"It's our outgoing numbers," she said. "Our adoptions are hitting a kind of stalemate. We're not seeing as many people coming in. This isn't a problem that's unique to Nashville. Many shelters throughout the United States are feeling this, and it's almost as if everybody went out during COVID, adopted their pup, and we're just not seeing those individuals come in, looking for an adoptable pet for their home."

Harrington said right now is especially tough with her staff not seeing as many applicants, alongside the yearly influx of dogs loose in the community following Fourth of July fireworks.

"It's something that scares the pups, and they take off," she said.

Harrington said she's trying to address it all.

"We're waiving fees for reclaims," she said. "If your dog or cat is lost, we will waive reclaim fees for you through the end of the weekend."

Harrington said they're also doing a name your price adoption weekend.

"They're different times," she said. "We're adapting. We're kinda rolling with the punches. We're doing our best to care for the homeless pets here in Nashville."