Metro Animal Care and Control says Thanksgiving is the perfect time to foster an animal

MACC
Posted at 3:27 PM, Nov 20, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Animal Care and Control is closed on Nov. 23 and 24, and according to them, this means it's the perfect time to foster a pet in your home.

All of the veterinary care, medication, food and care supplies are provided by MACC for foster animals. More than 100 pets are currently available for placement in foster care.

Adoption fees will also be reduced to $23 for all pets through Wednesday, if you want to consider adoption. All adopted pets are sprayed, neutered, microchipped and started on initial vaccinations.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, you can stop by the shelter from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. It is located at 5125 Harding Place.

