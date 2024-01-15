Metro animal care and control wait for missing part to fix a heat unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the heating units at Metro Animal Care and Control has a defect part, acccording to councilwoman Joy Styles's Facebook update. They discovered the issue this morning.

Metro maintenance and Lee company have been out to the facility, and depending on the weather, Lee will be back tomorrow with the replacement part.

However, there is no risk to the animals.

Styles says the temperature in the room is currently 63 degrees, and maintenance has turned up the heat on the other units and opened doors to the kennel room to get warm airflow going in.

MACC is closed for the day.