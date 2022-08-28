Metro Animal Care and Control waives fees throughout weekend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Animal Care and Control has been working to clear their shelter over the past several days and Sunday is the last day to take home a four legged friend with fees waived.

Currently there are 144 animals at the shelter, which includes 107 dogs. That's almost twice as many as the shelter can hold.

This event to clear out the shelter with waived fees began Thursday.

The shelter typically takes care of higher numbers of animals in the summertime. The shelter is open from noon to 4 p.m. off Harding Place, seven days a week to view available pets.

If you don’t know where to start, adoption counselors can help fit a pet that fits your needs. If you’re not ready to fully adopt, the shelter also offers the opportunity to foster. Volunteers receive food, equipment and medication for free to give the dog or cat a home until an adoption comes along.

All adoptable pets can also be viewed here.