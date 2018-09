NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new public health survey is going out to 12,000 Metro residents later this month that hopes to figure out what residents need which services the most.

"We need to be data driven to get the foundation to get the diagnosis to know where to intervene to life people up into wellness in a collaborative way and it's really no more complicated than that"

Mayor Briley said one of the things they want to end is having certain neighborhoods and zip codes associated with bad health outcomes.