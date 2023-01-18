Watch Now
Metro approves $300,000 for human trafficking and abuse survivor services

Posted at 5:48 AM, Jan 18, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville is addressing a rising need for more services for abuse and human trafficking survivors. Councilmembers recently voted to fund more $300,000 to resources for the Office of Family Safety. The funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

It comes at a time when they need more funds to be able to address a growing number of victims. This will allow the department to broaden its case management to include full crisis advocacy services addressing those who are experiencing things like domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault.

When needed, the advocates will serve as liaisons with other metro and nonprofit agencies.

Of the $326,000, almost $250,000 will go towards more case managers and crisis advocates and $20,000 will help with mileage and parking allowing them to reach even more marginalized populations. The plan will allocate $25,000 for supplies and $15,000 specifically for their Metro Police therapists.

The funds will run through June of next year.

