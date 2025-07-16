Metro asking for community's input on how to address food deserts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville is taking steps to improve access to affordable, fresh, and healthy foods in more neighborhoods.

More than 40,000 low-income residents of Davidson County live in food deserts.

Those are communities where healthy grocery options are just out of reach for residents.

It's one reason why WeGo recently partnered with Nashville's Farmers Market to bring fresh, local produce to the Elizabeth Duff transit center.

While departments like social services and numerous non-profits have stepped in to bridge the food access gap, Mayor Freddie O'Connell says more needs to be done.

His office released a Request for Information to gather ideas from the community on how to introduce community-focused grocery stores to areas currently lacking them.

You can give your input by filling out this form.

Metro also has more information on food deserts, including an interactive map, on its website.

