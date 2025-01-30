Metro bill would launch nighttime codes enforcement to address after-hours violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — With issues like loud music, illegal dumping, and unlicensed businesses causing disruptions after dark, council members have a solution for how to respond to these complaints in real-time.

For many residents, the problem often persists after standard business hours, when the Metro Codes Department is closed. To bridge this gap, Metro Council Member Joy Styles is introducing a new piece of legislation aimed at creating a nighttime code enforcement team.

The legislation, which has already passed its first reading in council, is the result of a years-long effort by Styles to address late-night disturbances in the city.

Styles, who represents parts of Nashville, has long observed how violations often go unchecked in the evening hours, when enforcement is unavailable.

"You have to provide 24-hour services, so having a nighttime codes team is critical," Styles said.

Metro Codes currently operates Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but for residents living in neighborhoods where illegal businesses or disruptive activities spill over into the night, Styles says this schedule simply isn’t enough.

One particular area that has sparked concern is Nashville's iconic downtown Broadway strip, where loud music, illegal businesses, and unruly behavior are common late into the night.

The proposed nighttime enforcement team will consist of two inspectors, funded by codes who will work under the guidance of the city’s 'Night Mayor,' Benton McDonough. The team will focus on downtown initially but plans to expand into surrounding areas if successful.

Styles emphasized that the inspectors will be backed by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) to ensure their safety during night shifts.

"We get it right downtown, and we take that to our surrounding areas," Styles said. "And for me, as far as I'm concerned, as long as it exists, I'm happy."

This initiative, which Styles has advocated for since 2021, aims to address a variety of violations that escalate after hours. One example Styles shared was of seeing a car on a lift in a garage with a person spray-painting it, a clear violation of home business codes.

Under the proposal, offenders will receive a verbal warning for their first violation, with a fine imposed on subsequent offenses. The hope is that by holding people accountable during the nighttime hours, Nashville can avoid becoming a “free-for-all” after dark, Styles said.

If the legislation is approved and goes into effect, Styles also plans to request additional funding to hire more inspectors to handle the increasing workload. She expressed her appreciation for the collaboration of Night Mayor Benton McDonough and Director Bill Herbert, whose support has been instrumental in pushing this solution forward.

