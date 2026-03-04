Metro Council advances Buchanan Street zoning overlay in North Nashville on second reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council voted Tuesday night to advance a zoning proposal aimed at shaping future development along Buchanan Street in North Nashville — one of the city's most talked-about redevelopment corridors.

35 council members voted to approve two Commercial Compatibility Overlay ordinances on second reading after a lengthy public hearing. The proposals now head to a third and final reading and will also return to the Planning and Zoning Commission before any changes officially take effect.

Councilmember Brandon Taylor, who represents District 21, is behind the overlay — a set of new zoning rules that would govern future businesses along Buchanan Street and nearby side streets.

"Growth along Buchanan Street is happening, and I support the growth tremendously. I eat at all the restaurants. I go out to the venues. I support it, but growth should be intentional and compatible," Taylor said.

Taylor says neighbors have been asking for help for years, complaining about late-night noise, trash, liquor stores, payday lenders, and other so-called "noxious uses." Under the plan, new establishments would face stricter limits on certain uses and operating hours, but current businesses could keep operating as they are — they would be grandfathered in.

Supporters say the overlay will protect homes in the area from having nightclubs or other intense commercial uses built next door.

"When we've had that nightlife, when it's over, it's awful. It's awful for a lot of residents who have to get up and go to work the next morning," one supporter said.

"When I see messaging that says, 'Save the buck,' I respectfully ask, what exactly are we saving? Saving the buck should mean protecting residents. It should mean supporting accountable businesses. It should mean creating an environment where families feel safe and entrepreneurs can thrive without absorbing someone else's irresponsibility," another supporter said.

Opponents argue the ordinance could unfairly regulate Black-owned businesses and threaten the nightlife that helped revive the corridor's reputation as a historic entertainment and business district.

"This ordinance does not address the concerns of the neighbors. If this ordinance passes, does it stop the noise? Does it stop the trash? Does it stop the existing gang violence that has always been on Buchanan Street? It does not," one opponent said.

"What I don't agree with is the fact that the bill was made without the community in mind. The bill wasn't made and spoken with the business owners and the residents. It was just brought up," another opponent said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com