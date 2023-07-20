Metro Council approves $1 million plan for new bike lane in Nashville community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wedgewood-Houston will be the next neighborhood to get new bike lanes. Metro Council approved the resolution Tuesday, July 18th. It's something city leaders say the community has been asking for.

The new lanes will start at Chestnut Street just before I-65 and will run through Wharf Avenue near Murfreesboro Pike. The council says the Nashville Department of Transportation held traffic studies and found that there are several construction projects that are going to have an effect on traffic in this area, so these new bike lanes are needed.

The project will cost over a million dollars. The money will mostly from donors and developers. The biggest donor is AJ Capitol Partners, who made a $700,000 donation. The sources of the donations and amounts are as follows:

· WEHO QOZ 2, LLC - $125,000

· Chestnut Street Properties - $35,000

· HCD Wedgewood 525 Hagan, LLC - $100,000

· HCD Wedgewood 1234 Martin, LLC - $30,000

· 625 Hamilton LP - $50,000

· Weho QOZ1, LLC - $34,000

· AJ Capital Partners - $700,000

The new lanes will be in the style of ones just put in on 12th Avenue South, which are physically protected from traffic along the entire route. Design is underway and construction is set to start next year.