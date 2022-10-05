Metro Council approves $50 million to combat homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How to combat Nashville's issues with its unhoused population sparked tense debate Tuesday among Metro Council members.

The debate ended with the approval of using American Rescue Plan money to fund services and programs to help Nashville's homeless.

Mayor John Cooper announced the $50 million plan in September.

In the last count in January, around 2,000 Nashvillians didn't have permanent housing. However, the emptus of the plan came as the city watched one park become a place where homeless Nashvillians pitched tents into the treeline of Brookmeade Park.

This situation — which started last October — caused several questions and outcry from the neighborhood surrounding Brookmeade Park, with residents nearby wanting to see the city figure out a plan for those making the park their home.

During Tuesday's meeting, council members approved a four-prong plan, and was broken down into four resolutions.

$25 million toward building more deeply affordable housing units

$9 million to Metro’s Homeless Impact Division for case management services

$9 million to scale up and expand temporary housing solutions they call “gap” housing

$7 million to offer incentives for landlords and property owners who would create low-barrier housing

Mayor John Cooper said he will sign the bill Wednesday at 10:00a.m. at the Howard Office Building.

In a statment, Mayor Cooper said "I am grateful to Council for overwhelmingly approving my $50 million plan to get our most vulnerable off the streets and into the stable housing. Homelessness is a decades-old challenge for Nashville, and I believe the size, scope and sophistication of this plan meets the magnitude of the problem."