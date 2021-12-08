Metro Council approves Mayor John Cooper's $564M capital spending plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More money will be invested in education, transportation and infrastructure in Nashville after council members signed off on Mayor John Cooper's Capital Spending Plan.

This designates what projects Metro will spend money on in the next year. The mayor's original proposed plan totaled $568 million.

Council members did make a few changes which reduced the total plan to $564 million, before approving it with a vote of 34-4.

The council eliminated $15 million for the Jefferson Street Cap project so that more community feedback could be received. It would create a bridge that would extend across Interstate 40 but has received mixed reviews from residents.

The council added $7.2 million for safety improvements to the Nolensville Pike Corridor and approved $15 million for a new parking garage at the Nashville Zoo.

Nearly half of the capital spending plan goes to education and transportation improvements. The plan devotes $134 million to Metro Schools. A record $85 million will go to Metro Parks for 60-plus acres of neighborhood green space.

After the vote, Mayor Cooper released the following statement: