Metro Council approves nearly $2M grant to expand immigrant legal services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council approved almost $2 million in grant money to help local immigrants who are applying to become citizens.

The funds will go to the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition and Tennessee Justice For Our Neighbors to be used for legal services. Both groups held a news conference before Tuesday night's council meeting.

Officials said the investment is historic for the city of Nashville and legal services are crucial for immigrants as they navigate the citizenship process.

"While we are proud of the work we have accomplished, we know the need for services is greater than our current capacity. Last year, we counted nearly 1,500 phone calls or email inquiries from individuals seeking immigration information. Of those inquiries, our attorneys were only able to accept 321 new clients. Immigrants have the right to council in immigrant court," said Tessa Lemos Del Pino, executive director of Tennessee Justice For Our Neighbors.

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.