Metro Council approves resolution allocating $1.26M to managing Nashville homeless encampments

Posted at 1:10 PM, Dec 08, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council approved a resolution that will appropriate $1.26 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds to a Metro Parks fund focusing on homelessness in Nashville.

The money will be used to manage homeless encampments, as well as the renovation and repair of Brookmeade Park. The resolution designates $850,000 of the funds specifically to Brookemead Park.

The resolution was passed with an amendment that states the funds can't be used to remove or disturb residents who live in existing homeless encampments.

The final vote was 20 to 8.

