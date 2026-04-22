Metro Council approves rezoning plan to transform East Bank scrapyard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Council voted Tuesday night on a key rezoning plan for a development that will transform Nashville’s skyline, focusing on the future of the old East Bank scrapyard.

City leaders have wanted the scrapyard gone for decades. Private investors bought the property last year, promising to replace it with an urban, high‑density community of skyscrapers, housing, offices, shops, and public spaces.

Supporters say the plan, now officially renamed Wasioto Bend, will turn an industrial wasteland into a walkable, vibrant district. But critics worry it could drive up tourism, traffic, and prices.

"This is a generational project, and it's going to be for Nashville and by Nashville. We're going to take a scrapyard into a mixed-use, family-friendly, fantastic neighborhood. So, really exciting moment for our city," Councilmember Jacob Kupin said.

Community members shared mixed reactions during the meeting.

"Tonight, it's more than just zoning. We can be a city that invests in families. We can be a city that creates spaces for children and a city that thinks about the next generation," a community member said.

"But please make this a neighborhood, not a new downtown. Be careful with what you impose on the future. Do we really need 12 40‑story buildings, one 50‑story building and multiple 20‑story buildings?" a community member said.

"We have the ability to replace underused industrial land with a vibrant, inclusive neighborhood that belongs to all Nashvillians. We strongly support the goals embedded in the plan, walkability, great design, multimodal access, and a public realm that prioritizes people over pavement," a community member said.

"This is one of the most desirable properties in the entire country, and we're giving all these new entitlements with no tangible knowledge of the future costs to Nashvillians. How much are Nashvillians going to be on the hook for the developers' future?" a community member said.

This feedback set the stage for 17 amendments, aimed at shaping how the neighborhood will grow. Council members said these changes will keep the East Bank development balanced, walkable, and true to its housing and people‑first design goals.

Among the biggest amendments:

Hiding and limiting parking: Above‑ground decks must be wrapped with active storefronts or homes. Stand‑alone surface parking will be banned after 2031, and in some cases, parking must go underground.

Capping hotels at 12 total in the district.

Banning stadiums, arenas, and convention centers outright.

Tightening building height rules: The tallest, most high‑profile site is capped at 24 stories unless it meets strict design standards.

Public oversight for certain large venues with exterior digital lighting — specifically those with 6,000 or more fixed seats.

Embedding housing equity, public space, and river access priorities into the official record.

Mandating bike, pedestrian, safety, and environmental reviews, including city‑led environmental impact studies by 2026 and recurring transportation infrastructure studies every five years. Developers must also complete site‑specific environmental studies before final plan approval.

Adopting a people‑first street design vision that prioritizes walking, biking, and transit.

Developers will now have to follow these rules as they bring plans forward for Wasioto Bend, and some projects could still need separate Council approval.

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