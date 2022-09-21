Metro Council bill proposes new commission to push Nashville to be more bike, pedestrian friendly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill proposed by Metro Council would designate a group of people to ensure that Nashville becomes a more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly city.

The bill passed its first of three votes last night. If passed, the commission would be made up of 13 people.

Their goal is to promote safe bicycling and walking by working with local businesses, government agencies and community organizations to promote community investment in bicycle racks, signage, markings and other facilities and programs.

Some of these programs would be focused on educating all age groups on safe bicycling and walking skills.

The commission is also proposed to provide guidance to the Department of Transportation in developing infrastructure and plans for more bicycling, walking and micro-mobility such as electric scooters.