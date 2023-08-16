Metro Council green lights license plate readers after emotional outcry from Nashville community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — License plate readers will be around for good after a vote from Metro Council last night. The final vote was 24 in favor and 14 in opposition. 1 council member abstained.

Now when you're driving, you will have pictures taken of your license plates to go into sharing systems for crime reporting.

It was an emotional subject as council and community members spoke out about it. Council members have strong opinions on the technology after initially holding off on voting at their meeting two weeks ago so they could take more time to review data by both Metro Police and the Community Oversight Board: two groups who feel very differently about the program.

Metro police estimated there will be a cost of over $3,000 a camera. The police department is considering starting with 117 cameras. Metro Police have argued the technology helps catch stolen vehicles and find missing people. They shared videos on social media reiterating these points. Members of the Nashville Community Oversight Board believe the cameras unfairly target low-income and minority communities in Nashville. They feel the council should take more time to research the impact.

Some council members sided with the public saying the cameras can lead to an over-policing of Black communities. They mentioned most of the cameras were put in non-white and low-income areas.

"Data should help drive you toward a much richer decision. We keep hearing things such as desperate doesn't equal discrimination. But as you just heard, your intent may not be that, but what is your impact?" asked Nashville resident Davie Tucker.

Councilman Jeff Syracuse looked to ease concerns with an amendment to the bill that would clarify that two or more votes will be needed to be taken by the next council before the program is started.

MNPD says during a six-month pilot program for license plate readers 112 people were arrested and 87 stolen vehicles were recovered. The amendment says if there is a data breach, the contract with the LPR vendor will be terminated.