Metro Council votes to deny controversial FUSUS surveillance program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council has voted to deny the controversial FUSUS surveillance program. 20 council members voted for it, but the resolution needed 21 votes to pass.

The program is a network that gives Metro police access to public and some private surveillance cameras with the owner's permission — like private cameras you might find outside a business.

It's a program backed by Metro Police but panned by civil liberties advocates, and the question of whether to allow the program to continue came up for a vote Tuesday night.

Supporters, like Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's office, argued the program helps police solve crimes faster. Civil liberties groups were concerned about privacy and the potential for misuse, especially in communities of color.

