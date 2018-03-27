NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

Metro Council Member Steve Glover has filed a resolution that would change the location of the proposed MLS stadium.

Currently, the stadium is set to be built at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Glover filed the resolution Tuesday afternoon.

The resolution would remove the language that specifies the fairgrounds location. It would allow the stadium to be built on any Metro-owned land. It would also change the language that allows for private development on 10 acres of land at the fairgrounds.

Glover said the Nashville fairgrounds location is still a possibility, but he believes other sites should be considered, as well. He said there are thousands of acres of possible locations, but mentioned Metro Center as one example.

Glover was clear the resolution was not intended to be anti-soccer.

“It tells people of Nashville, we are fully committed to soccer,” said Glover. “What we are not fully committed to is giving away free land to billionaires.”

In November, the Metro Council voted to approve financing for a new $275 million stadium. The final vote was 31 to 6.

The bill will come up for discussion at an upcoming Metro Council meeting.