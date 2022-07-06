Metro Council passes resolution to oppose Roe v. Wade reversal

In a unanimous vote, Metro Council members voted to ask the police department to put abortion investigations at a low priority level and to stand up for women's rights.

Only one member — Robert Nash, District 27 — abstained from the vote.

Delishia Porterfield — District 29, of southeast Nashville — filed the resolution with several sponsors later added in response to the reversal of Roe v. Wade. In August, the 2019 Human Life Protection Act will go into effect in Tennessee, which brings the state's abortion laws back to 1972 when it was illegal.

The overturn came in the face of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in the Supreme Court of the United States in June, which prompted the overruling of Roe v. Wade. More than a thousand protested the ruling in Nashville on the day of the decision. Additionally, the "heartbeat bill" is also into play, which came down from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals after the SCOTUS ruling. It doesn't allow for abortions in Tennessee after cardiac impulses are detected at six weeks.

Portfield's resolution requests that the Metro Nashville Police Department make abortion investigations and arrests a low priority and limit city funds and city staff from being used to investigate, catalog or report suspected abortions. Already, Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk said he wouldn't prosecute anyone for abortions, backing up a statement he released in 2020.

"There has been a lot of conversation about this," Porterfield said. "One thing that is really important is we send a strong message to the people of Nashville that we are in support of an individual's reproductive rights. We want to do everything we can to ensure that there is no harassment."

In an interview with NewsChannel 5 this week, MNPD officials said they weren't the "abortion police."

At least 8,689 pregnant persons induced termination of pregnancy in 2019, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. That is the latest year of data available. Of that figure, 1,341 pregnant persons induced termination of pregnancy in Davidson County.

"As a woman who has had an abortion, I know how important it is to make my own reproductive health decisions," Councilwoman Ginny Welsh said. "It was the only decision that was right to me. Women's rights are human rights. When we give away one right we give I will not see my daughter have fewer rights than me."

Nash, who was the only dissenting voice in the room, said that the legislation was ineffective and that abortions should only happen in "rare" circumstances.

"Abortion should be legal with reasonable restrictions," he said. "I think it should be safe, but should also be rare. That said — I don't think there's anything in this legislation that does that. There are complications that require an abortion very possibly to save the mother or keep the baby from being injured. That decision should be made between the woman and doctor and whatever their faith may be."

Other members disagree with Nash's comments, saying they were elected for a reason and that mission coincided with constituent interests and zeal to strive for change.

"This affects all of us," Councilwoman Sandra Sepulveda said. "What are we doing if we aren't trying to make a change? What's the point of getting elected and working hours and hours? We are passionate about this work and this is a tangible solution. None of us are free until we are all free. This could be your family member. This could be me. Think and think hard."

Council will take up a bill next meeting to discuss whether Metro employee health plans should include coverage for women to seek out-of-state abortions. Councilwomen Burkley Allen, Porterfield and Erin Evans said the initiative would be for women's health care needs that they can no longer access in Tennessee. The benefit would include transportation accommodations and related costs.

The women asked for a suspension in the rules during Tuesday's meeting to place it on the agenda.

Councilman Robert Swope and Councilwoman Tonya Hancock raised their hands in opposition to letting the council immediately hear and vote on the legislation.