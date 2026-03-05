Metro Council proposes renaming Nashville road to Johnny Cash Way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council is considering an ordinance that would rename a portion of 3rd Avenue South to Johnny Cash Way.

The ordinance was filed in February and Metro Council passed the first reading of the proposal on March 3.

The bill references the Johnny Cash museum as the "largest and most comprehensive collection of Johnny Cash artifacts and history in the world" and how it contributes tourism in Music City.

"It is fitting and proper that the Metropolitan Council memorialize Johnny Cash through an honorary street renaming on 3rd Avenue South, adjacent to the museum that honors his legacy and blocks away from where he made his mark on country music," the bill reads.

