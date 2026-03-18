Metro Council pushes to reimburse homeowners for water dripping during ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you followed the city's advice during January’s ice storm and left your faucets on drip, Nashville’s Metro Council is working on a plan to put money back in your pocket.

The council deferred an ordinance that would give all metro water services customers a one-time bill credit of roughly twenty-five dollars.

The total cost of that proposal to the city approximately $6 million.

Before the vote, Councilmember Courtney Johnston withdrew a substitute bill that would have taken a different approach — directing at least $180,000 to the metro action commission, to be given to customers based on their actual water usage during the storm — rather than a flat credit for everyone.

The proposal on the table would also prohibit the city from shutting off water service for non-payment and waive late fees — with payment plans of up to six months available for customers still struggling to pay their bills.

The original bill will be back before the metro council at their next meeting on April 7th.

If it passes, the director of the Department of Water and Sewage Services would be authorized to apply the credits directly to customer accounts.

So if you are still waiting on relief from that January storm — mark your calendar.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.