Metro Council set to make final decision on hotel tax bill that would help fund new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A big vote for the potential new Titans stadium will be on the table Tuesday night when Metro Council meets.

It's the third and final vote to raise the city's hotel tax, a move that's necessary to fund the new stadium. It would increase the city's hotel occupancy tax by one percent to help pay for the proposed $2.1 billion project.

Of the money needed, a one-time $500 million bond from the state legislature will contribute. The project may not be getting that full amount though. Metro Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move $50 million from that total to the Department of Children's Services.

Owners of the NFL also recently voted to approve $200 million worth of loans and grants on their end to pay for things.

Mayor Cooper and the Titans have both said they do not want to burden Nashville taxpayers, which is where the city's hotel tax would come into play making revenue off the city's booming tourism industry.