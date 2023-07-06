Metro Council set to take another vote on speedway renovations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The future of the fairgrounds continues to be a big topic for city leaders with a focus on plans to renovate the speedway.

Thursday night, Metro Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. for more votes on the project.

Renovation plans include rebuilding the grandstand to accommodate 30,000 fans, improving driver and spectator safety features and installing sound barriers to reduce racing sounds by 50 percent.

Recently the owner of Nashville SC, John Ingram, expressed concern saying that two big stadiums beside each other could negatively impact the neighborhood and fan experiences.

Metro Council continues to face votes on the lease proposal with Bristol Motor Speedway. The State of Tennessee has pledged an up-front contribution of $17 million, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp has committed another $17 million.

This all comes as the term for current councilmembers is running out meaning there could be a possibility the track deal would fall into the hands of the new mayoral administration.