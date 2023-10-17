Metro Council to accept $3.3M to staff SROs in Metro middle and high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council is set to accept a grant for more school resource officer funding on Tuesday. It will cover the amount for SROs in every Metro middle and high school but not in elementary schools. While there was money to cover an officer in every school, Metro Police opted out.

Chief John Drake made the decision because of a staffing shortage. He said while Metro Police could have taken all the money to fund them, they didn't have enough people to fill them.

The grant reimburses MNPD up to $75,000 per SRO, per school, and Metro Council is set to vote to accept more than $3.3 million to do that.

Middle and high schools in the Metro district will have an SRO, but elementary schools are having to find alternative safety measures.

Governor Lee blasted the decision back in the summer calling it a disservice to parents and teachers.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said then that he wanted to hire more officers to meet those needs, but as of right now, that is not a reality. MNPS officials said they will continue working with police on a plan for those campuses.

SROs have not previously been in Metro elementary schools.