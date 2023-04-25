Metro Council to cast vote for new Titans stadium during a special called meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The fate of one of Nashville's most expensive projects could be decided Tuesday night.

The possibility of a new, enclosed Titans Stadium now rests in the hands of Metro Council members during a special called meeting.

Last week, Metro Council went past midnight voting on the issue. It passed 25-11. But before that final vote, there will be a public comment period. People in support and opposed to the build can get out anything else they need to say.

If the deal passes it would open the door for big events like the Superbowl and Final Four to come here, boosting tourism.

Not only would it be a milestone project for Music City, but it would also mark the largest public spend on an NFL stadium in history with a $2.1 billion price tag.

The stadium would be domed and would cover 1.7 million square feet and seat around the same number Nissan can hold right now, which is around 60 thousand people.

Funding would include $500 million in bonds from the state, $840 million from the Titans, NFL and personal seat license sales, $760 million from an increase to Nashville's hotel tax, and sales tax generated from the stadium and surrounding area.

As for a timeline, officials said it would take about four years to complete.