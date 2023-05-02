Metro Council to debate a bill that allows fireworks to be launched without a permit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big changes could be coming to the skies in Davidson County this summer as Metro Council debates whether or not to allow people to launch fireworks around Independence Day.

Currently, it's illegal to use and sell fireworks in the county without a permit. Typically those permits are given out for big shows, like what is put on downtown.

The bill would change that to allow people to fire them off with no permits needed.

But there are several rules that would apply. Fireworks would only be allowed on July 3rd, 4th or 5th between noon and 11 p.m. Users have to be at least 16 years old unless accompanied by someone 18 and up.

Fireworks would not be allowed to be launched on public streets or sidewalks, within 600 feet of a church, hospital, school or park or within 200 feet of a gas station. They should only be contained to your property.

The firework must be classified as 1.4G, which means it presents a low fire hazard, with no significant blast or projectile hazard.

If passed, the bill would go into effect immediately.



The bill still has a way to go before it's passed -- it's on its first reading tonight.