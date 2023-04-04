Metro Council to hear public comment Tuesday night on redistricting plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People in Nashville will have the chance to share their thoughts on two proposed maps of the new Metro Council Districts. Tuesday's meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse. Anyone who wants to weigh in will have two minutes to speak.

The new maps shrink council down from 40 to 20 members. The state law that put itinto effect was signed last month, but there's concerns with how little time officials have had to redraw these lines.

It's a big task and one that impacts everyone in the county. The planning commission has come up with two maps within a short time span. They've been working to meet as much criteria as possible reflect Nashville's diversity and meets the standards of the Voting Rights Act.

Both maps are different with how they plan to mix up the number of at-large and city-wide council seats. One has three at large seats and the other has five--which is what is currently in place.

There's concern that the new plans would shrink diversity, turning majority black districts into larger majority white districts which could eventually translate into less diversity among elected leaders.

Another concern is that the redrawn maps would put current council members against each other.

The lawsuit from the city against state leaders is still in the works as council members only have a few days left to make a decision.